‘Sisters in Birth’ opens its doors in Hinds County

'Sisters in Birth' opens it's doors with a goal of saving the lives of newborns within the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A new organization focused on saving the lives of newborns in Mississippi opened its doors Monday morning.

‘Sisters in Birth’ is a support group that helps pregnant teens and young adults throughout their entire pregnancy. The goal is to reduce the state’s high infant mortality rate.

Getty Isreal, the founder and Executive Director of the organization said “Every year more babies die here. This is the most unhealthiest place to have a baby. Maybe even the most unsafe place to have one.”

The organization offers free pregnancy testing, child birth education, home visitation, healthy food along with exercise classes. Organizers say the services don’t stop once the baby is born.

“Then we are going to go home with her. We want to make sure the environment is safe. That she knows how to use the car seat. That she knows how to put the baby to sleep properly, ” Isreal said.

Right now, ‘Sisters in Birth’ services Hinds County, where Isreal says the need is greatest. Hinds County has the highest birth rate in the state. Women who are Medicaid eligible and low income are welcomed to the organization, offering it’s services free of charge.

Isreal said currently the organization can serve 60 women, but it plans to grow. Isreal said “We are in need of money. More funding from organizations and people who want to help, so we can serve more people. “

Sisters in Birth is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only.