Six injured in Bolton nightclub shooting

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after six people were injured in a shooting at a Bolton nightclub.

Deputies said the incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Sunday at Top Flight Night Club. Four males and two females were wounded while in a vehicle following an altercation with unknown suspects. At least one victim is in critical condition.

There is currently no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call HCSO at 601-352-1521 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).