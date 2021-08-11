Six Lamar County schools switch to virtual learning due to COVID

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – In Lamar County, more schools in the district have switched over to virtual learning as of Tuesday, August 10.

In response to the recent COVID outbreak, the Lamar County Schools has six additional schools in the district that will transition to virtual learning. The schools include Sumrall High School, Purvis Middle School, Lumberton Elementary School, Oak Grove Upper Elementary School, Longleaf Elementary School, and Sumrall Middle School.

School leaders said they will continue to monitor the cases and ensure the safety of both the staff and students.

Dr. Steve Hampton, Superintendent of Lamar County Schools, said “We have stepped up, since the beginning of COVID, have stepped up our cleaning measures throughout our schools. We have been able to hire additional personnel to disinfect and wipe down high touch areas. We are trying everything we can to mitigate to just have school.”

Last week, Oak Grove Middle School had 44 new cases.