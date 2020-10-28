Six-year-old dies after shots fired into Franklin County home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a six-year-old boy was shot and killed.

The shooting happened at a home on Whiteapple Road around 8:30 Tuesday night. Deputies said several shots were fired into the home.

A 46-year-old woman and a six-year-old boy were shot. The boy died from his injuries at the hospital. The woman is expected to be okay.

Deputies said they’re interviewing persons of interest and witnesses. No arrests have been made in this case.

