Six years later: Family awaits justice in murder of Ruth Helen Harrion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson family has been waiting since 2014 for justice for the murder of their mother and for the man accused of killing her to go on trial.

Six years ago, Ruth Helen Harrion was murdered at her Jackson home.

“She was waiting on someone for assistance to help her, and we are still waiting on a process to help us,” said Harrion’s daughter, Angela Harrion.

The case has been on hold for years. Now, it’s in the hands of the new Hinds County District Attorney, Jody Owens. Harrion’s daughter hopes that means there will be a new direction in the case.

“It wasn’t actually reviewed and closed properly. So I hope and pray that this district attorney can actually get it to where it needs to go so we can get some peace.”

On the day she was murdered, Harrion called Jackson police about a prowler outside her home. Responding officers did not find anyone. Hours later, Harrison was found dead. Alonzo Stewart, her neighbor, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the case.

“He’s been at our home on several occasions. He’s assisted with cutting our grass, and my mother of course always tried to continue to help the community,” stated Angela. “She has been the community. She has raised this community. She’s fed this community. I mean does that count for anything to at least give her justice?”

The family is awaiting a status update on the case, which is set for December 15th.

