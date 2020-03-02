Six years later: Myra Lewis still missing

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been six years since a little Madison County girl vanished without a trace. Authorities are still searching for clues to what happened to Myra Lewis.

On March 1, 2014, two-year-old Myra Lewis disappeared from her Camden home. Law enforcement spent endless hours and days after the initial report looking for little Myra, but the search turned up empty.

The FBI is still offering a reward of up to $20,000 regarding information on the whereabouts of Myra. Anyone with information should call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 601-859-2345.