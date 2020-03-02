Six years later: Myra Lewis still missing

Search for Myra Lewis continues through the FBI’s “Missing Children’s Day” (Image 1)_16010

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been six years since a little Madison County girl vanished without a trace.  Authorities are still searching for clues to what happened to Myra Lewis.  

On March 1, 2014, two-year-old Myra Lewis disappeared from her Camden home.  Law enforcement spent endless hours and days after the initial report looking for little Myra, but the search turned up empty.

The FBI is still offering a reward of up to $20,000 regarding information on the whereabouts of Myra. Anyone with information should call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 601-859-2345.

    Myra Lewis in 2014
  • myra lewis age progression photo_1519917857712.jpg.jpg
    Age progression picture of Myra Lewis

