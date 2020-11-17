Sixth District Attorney’s Office in Natchez closed due to Covid-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Natchez Democrat, the Sixth District Attorney’s office in Natchez closed for two weeks on Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, said District Attorney Shameca Collins.
The office will remain closed for two weeks until after Thanksgiving.
