Flowood, Miss (WJTV) -Flowood police need your help identifying a man who drowned in Crystal Lake.

Fishermen discovered a white male with reddish-brown hair, a beard, and multiple ear piercings. A description says he is about 5’10” and 179 pounds. He appears to be somewhere between 35 to 45 years of age.

Anyone with information concerning a missing person matching this description, please contact the Flowood Police Department at 601-932-5400.