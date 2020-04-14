Skull found in wooded area identified​ as missing woman: Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A human skull found in Perry County has been identified as a woman that was reported missing on February 21, 2017.

Below are the details from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office:

On December 31, 2019, we responded to a call on Progress Road in the Little Creek Community in reference to a possible human skull a deer hunter found in a wooded area. We contacted the Hattiesburg Crime Scene Unit and they determined it to be a human skull. We searched the area where the skull was found in hopes to find more remains but we didn’t. The skull was collected and sent to the state crime lab but was unable to determine who the skull belonged to due to lack of DNA.

On February 28, 2020, we decided to revisit the area where the skull was found and expand the distance to broaden the search. More than 40 volunteers conducted a grid search of the area to look for more remains.

After searching the area again, we still found nothing. After nothing was found, we decided to search the woods across the road where we recovered more bones including two femur bones that we believe to be human bones. We secured the scene and collected all the bones found.

The bones collected were sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab and results reveal that those bones are a 99.9% match to the DNA of Glin Street. Glin Street was reported missing on February 21, 2017. With this new information, we will be upgrading the case to a Homicide Investigation. We still ask that anyone who may have information that will help this case please contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461 or Perry County Crimestoppers at 601-964-STOP(7867). Also you can use the website below or the apps below to report to Crimestoppers. You can also use the contact button on our Facebook page and it will send you to the Crimestoppers report form. Remember we want your information not your name and you could receive a reward up to $1,000.

Perry County Sheriff’s Office