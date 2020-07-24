Skull recovered from Mississippi River bank

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A human skull recovered from the Mississippi River bank in Natchez is being sent to the state crime lab for forensic analysis.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said his office was notified Thursday that the skull was on the bank near where he recovered a boot July 6 with what appeared to be human remains, The Natchez Democrat reported.

“At this point in the investigation we are not sure if the two findings are connected,” Lee said. “The remains from July 6 have been submitted to the state crime lab for analysis but the case is still pending.”

Lee said he has met with members of a family who are missing a loved one who was wearing boots similar to the one Lee found. The family has submitted DNA samples to determine whether the remains are related, Results are still pending.

“I am sorry that someone lost their life but we are working now to help the family with some kind of closure and maybe rule out any foul play,” Lee said. “I want to thank the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue team for their effort in recovering the remains.”

Lee said the skull was recovered around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, and if the skull does not match the other remains he will contact other family members who might have a loved one missing from an accident in the area.

