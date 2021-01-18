Skyway Hills Church in Pearl Giving Free Clothes to Help Rankin County Fire Victims

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Skyway Hills Church in Pearl is blessing all residents of Rankin County in need with clothes, furniture and food.

The Lakeshore Pointe Apartments in Brandon caught on fire Friday, January 15, 2021. The aftermath of the catastrophic fire left all residents living in Unit K with nothing.

To lend a helping hand to these victims, the Skyway Hills Church in Pearl has clothes for people of all ages, size, and gender.

The church wants all of Rankin County to know that these services are for anyone in need.

To reap the benefits of these blessings, contact the Skyway Hills Church at 601-949-5473

The church is not accepting any more clothing donations at the moment as they try to find homes for the loads of clothes they already have.

And also, every third Saturday, they host a food giveaway at 9 AM.