‘Sleep Out to Help the Homeless’ Event at Pittman Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With over 1,500 that are homeless in the City of Jackson, The Mississippi M.O.V.E. organization has partnered with The Mu Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and Mississippi Greek Weekend for the 7th Annual Sleep Out to Help the Homeless.

Also, Mississippi MOVE has the homeless fill out an assessment form to keep them updated throughout the year of different resources in the city.

The organization fed, distributed warm items, and COVID-19 prevention kits to the Jackson homeless on Tuesday, November 24 from 6 pm until 11 pm.

In the past, volunteers would stay out until the morning with the homeless but not this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mac Epps, CEO of Mississippi Move says that even with the challenges produced by the pandemic, canceling this event was never an option.

Stopping by for food was Blake Kyzar, a homeless man who lives in Jackson. He said he is grateful for events like this, especially during 2020.

“There’s been a lot less help in the city of Jackson and other cities I’ve been to where the doors have been slammed closed and there only a certain amount of beds because of social distancing. There’re too many mouths to feed and you can’t have those kind of guidelines and rules and still be able to do so” said Kyzar.

Councilman De’Keither Stamps was also at the event. He says he comes to listen to the homeless so that he can obtain a deeper understanding to help make better decisions for them in City Hall and the State Capitol.

Wednesday, November 25th starting at 5 AM, breakfast will be served to the homeless at Pittman Park until 8 am.

LATEST STORIES: