Sliver Alert issued for Charlotte King of Southaven

SOUTHHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60 year old Charlotte King of Southaven, Desoto County, MS.

She is described as a white female, five feet, three inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, December 26, 2019, at about 8:00 p.m. in the 9000 block of Lacey Drive in Desoto County wearing gray sweatpants, gray sweatshirt, purple jacket and white tennis shoes with unknown direction of travel.

Charlotte King may be accompanied by an unknown white female wearing a colorful dress.

Family members say Charlotte King suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Charlotte King contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228.