Small Business Saturday: River’s Market in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s officially Christmas time and lots of people are choosing to shop locally this year.

River’s Market opened in March when the coronavirus outbreak started in Mississippi, but luckily things have worked out.

“It did change a lot of it for us, but the funny thing is we were packed.”

The outdoor market has been a comfortable place to shop for people like Eva Wade.

“I’m trying to be safe and I just come here because I can get a lot of things here and I just like their products,” said Wade, “they have everything you could want.”

And one of those things they pride themselves on is good customer service.

“We know that’s what makes a difference and that if we give them good service like we should they will tell their neighbors about us and we’ve had a lot of new customers this year because of that.”

Not only do they have a wide variety of food, decorations and plants, but also Christmas trees.

Kim Jones shops at River’s Market often and said it’s important to support small businesses.

“I have been coming to River’s for years, and I think if we don’t support our businesses then small businesses like this one will go out of business.”

River’s Market closes for the season on Tuesday, December 15 and they encourage people to check out their products and support a small business every day, not just Saturday.

LATEST STORIES: