Small dog saved on I-55 south Friday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Driving with your windows down on the highway on a hot summer day can be very relaxing, but Wednesday afternoon doing just that went horribly awry for one dog owner on I-55 South.

Reverend Cartrick Moore’s dog “Tutu” jumped right out the window into the road, nearly getting hit several times by dozens of drivers. Moore pulled over at lightning speed as traffic came to a screeching halt, along with another good Samaritan, saving her life.

“He [Mitchell] was looking out for me,” Moore said. “I read and pray every day. Again, thank you so much.“

“God planted me!” Mitchell said. “I don’t think anything that happens on earth or anywhere is haphazard. I think everything is planned and put in place by God and, and for that I am grateful.”

Tutu seemed completely unfazed by her brush with death. Reverend Moore said that what goes around comes around meaning that Mitchell will have some good karma this week.

LATEST STORIES: