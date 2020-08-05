Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Small dog saved on I-55 south Friday afternoon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Reverend Cartrick Moore holding his dog Tutu seconds after rescuing her on I-55 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Driving with your windows down on the highway on a hot summer day can be very relaxing, but Wednesday afternoon doing just that went horribly awry for one dog owner on I-55 South.

Reverend Cartrick Moore’s dog “Tutu” jumped right out the window into the road, nearly getting hit several times by dozens of drivers. Moore pulled over at lightning speed as traffic came to a screeching halt, along with another good Samaritan, saving her life.

“He [Mitchell] was looking out for me,” Moore said. “I read and pray every day. Again, thank you so much.“

“God planted me!” Mitchell said. “I don’t think anything that happens on earth or anywhere is haphazard. I think everything is planned and put in place by God and, and for that I am grateful.”

Tutu seemed completely unfazed by her brush with death. Reverend Moore said that what goes around comes around meaning that Mitchell will have some good karma this week.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories