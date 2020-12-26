Smaller crowd than usual goes to Christmas Day movies

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — After the gifts are unwrapped and Christmas feasts have been scarfed down, some people like to cap out by going to the movies.

Last year there people flooding in all day to see the newest releases at Cinemark, and while there was a decent crowd this year, it did not nearly compare.

“Everything was done so we needed something to do,” Mendez Lewis said.

The few people there seem to agree that going to the movies is the perfect way to extend your celebration.

“It gives you something to do after you’ve celebrated and spent time with family,” Tonya Shepard said.

Lewis and Shepard both said that this was their first time doing this, but it will become a tradition.