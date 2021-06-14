Smith Robertson Museum offers free admission for Juneteenth

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center, located on Bloom Street in Jackson, will offer free admission in celebration of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of

slavery in Texas, and more generally the emancipation of enslaved African Americans

throughout the former Confederate States of America. The holiday is recognized by 47 states as a commemorative date.

The museum will offer free admission on Saturday, June 19, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.