Smith Robertson Museum to reopen Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced on Thursday that the Smith Robertson Museum and Culture Center will reopen following its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum will open its doors to the public beginning Monday, October 19, with safety restrictions in place.
The hours of operations are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
