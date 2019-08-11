Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Soldiers coming home get help integrating back to “normal life”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- This weekend, soldiers attended a two-day event at the Jackson Convention Complex, which helped them integrate back into normal life at home after long deployments, with jobs and positive thinking.

First, on Saturday, United States Army Air National Guard service men and women were treated to a job fair, where area businesses offered them employment opportunities.

Then, on Sunday, the soldiers sat under motivational speaking intended to help them realize their personal goals and how to go about achieving them.

