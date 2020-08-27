Some damage reported in Vicksburg from Hurricane Laura

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As Hurricane Laura moves north, the City of Vicksburg is feeling the affects of the storm.
So far, there are only a few reports of damage, including a downed tree on Bradford Avenue.
For those living in Vicksburg, leaders are advising neighbors to utilize their code red alert system to stay up to date with any possible storm damage.
LATEST STORIES:
- Cartels show off guns, vehicles in Chihuahua; state responds with raids on drug fields
- Hurricane Laura claims 2nd US victim
- Walmart is teaming up with Microsoft on TikTok bid
- How to help victims of Hurricane Laura
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold briefing in wake of Hurricane Laura