Some damage reported in Vicksburg from Hurricane Laura

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As Hurricane Laura moves north, the City of Vicksburg is feeling the affects of the storm.

So far, there are only a few reports of damage, including a downed tree on Bradford Avenue.

For those living in Vicksburg, leaders are advising neighbors to utilize their code red alert system to stay up to date with any possible storm damage.

