Some Mississippi lawmakers fight for Medicaid expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In Mississippi, some lawmakers are joining the fight for Medicaid expansion. More than 300,000 Mississippians are struggling to get health care insurance. It has been reported that one in five people in the state does not have health insurance.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, as a result, people are flocking to the emergency rooms to get primary care, taking a toll on hospitals cost-wise and space. Mississippi has more rural hospitals at risk of closing than any other state in the country.

State Senator John Horhn said a technical amendments bill is in talks that could allow for the expansion of Medicaid.

“We can bring necessary help to those institutions and also, create about 9,000 new jobs. It would have about a $9 billion impact on the state’s economy. It is lunacy that the state of Mississippi won’t expand Medicaid,” he said.

One of the big sticking points is a 10 percent match that the state would be required to put up to receive 90 percent of federal support.

Mississippi Cares, a proposal to expand health insurance to hundreds of thousands of adults in the state, would have hospitals and patients cover the state’s 10 percent through a tax on the hospitals and patients contribute a monthly $20 premium.