Some residents at MS Care Center of Raleigh test positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, Miss. (WJTV) – The MS Care Center of Raleigh confirmed multiple residents have been diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to officials, the facility is doing everything to stop the spread of the virus. They’re working with local and state officials to take the appropriate steps.

The facility is not permitting visitors until further notice. People are asked to call 601-782-4244 for updates on the status of their loved ones.

Officials said family members will be contacted if their loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.