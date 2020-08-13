Son accused of shooting father after fight in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a suspect who allegedly shot his father.
The shooting happened just after 1:00 p.m. in the 1800 block of Hill Avenue.
Police said a man was shot by his son following an argument. The victim’s injury is not life-threatening.
The suspect ran away from the scene.
