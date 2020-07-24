Son of ‘Bring It’ star Selena Johnson found dead in Prentiss

PRENTISS, Miss. (WJTV) – The son of ‘Bring It’ star Selena Johnson was found dead in Prentiss Wednesday night.
According to a family friend, Quincy Johnson was attending his daughter’s birthday party on Wednesday. After he returned home in Prentiss, his girlfriend couldn’t reach him.
A family member went to check on him, and they found his body at the back of his home.
The family friend said Johnson’s money, vehicles, three guns and his puppy were also missing.
According to the undersheriff for Jefferson Davis County, Johnson’s death is under investigation. They are waiting for autopsy results to determine his cause of death.
