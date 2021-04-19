Sonic Boom of the South member in need of kidney donor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State University (JSU) student is in need of a kidney donor after a battle with COVID-19.

In January, Tiranda Plummer contracted the virus. She said things were okay early on, but after nine days, she returned home to Georgia where she was where she was later rushed to the hospital.

“I was in the hospital for a couple of weeks until they said, ‘Okay, it looks like you’re going to have to go on dialysis and need a new kidney,” she said.

This wasn’t the first time Plummer had to deal with something like this.

“When I was nine-years-old, I was diagnosed with FSGS, and it caused by kidneys to shut down at a young age, and I was on dialysis until I got a donor at the age of 11, and my stepmother was my donor at the time.”

Since 2011, Plummer had been marching through life. Although this year has been tough, she’s hopeful that she’ll find an O-positive kidney donor and get back to what she loves; playing the alto-saxophone, oboe and English horn in three different ensembles at JSU.

“Being in college and experiencing, you don’t want to live your life in fear and being in a member of the Sonic Boom of the South was that for me and always caused me to want to be in that atmosphere. So when it was taken away from me, it definitely shocked me.”

Many in the community and online have shared her story, and Plummer said she’s overwhelmed with gratitude.

“It means everything just being able to know that my life matters to so many people. It becomes not only my battle, but everyone else’s, and let’s me know that I’m not fighting alone.”

Plummer said while at dialysis three days a week, she remains hopeful that her O-positive kidney donor will come and that she can continue her education and live without restrictions.

“I’m set to graduate in the Spring of 2022, and after that, I’ll go through the process of applying to grad school so that I can become my own doctor.”

If you would like to help Plummer, you can contact her via Facebook @Tiranda Plummer or on Instagram and Twitter @Tirandamikole. Her email is tirandap@gmail.com.