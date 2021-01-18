Sonic Boom of the South to perform during inauguration celebrations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South announced it accepted the invitation of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to perform during inauguration celebrations.

The band will be featured in the We Are One virtual event celebrating the diversity of America in advance of the inauguration of Biden. Harris is also slated to speak. We Are One will stream live on Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CST at bideninaugural.org/watch.

Hosted by Terrence J, We Are One will honor the Black community and African Diaspora through powerful speakers, inspiring stories and musical entertainment.

“We are incredibly honored that the Sonic Boom was asked to join in such a historic occasion. This is a significant opportunity and unforgettable moment for our students in the band program, said Thomas K. Hudson, president of Jackson State University. “We are truly proud of the work they do on and off the field, and this special performance is a reflection of their commitment to their craft.”

We Are One is one of several official inaugural activities showcasing the nation’s diversity with programming celebrating acts of resilience, heroism, and a commitment to unity from the Black, Latino, and AAPI communities as the coalitions that make up the nation coming together to celebrate a new chapter in history, according to Tony Allen, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

“Being invited to participate in the virtual inauguration activities for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is one of the most prestigious honors bestowed upon our program,” said Dr. Roderick Little, assistant professor of music and director of bands.

“This is a historical mark in the history of civilization, and our students get to partake in this event and be immortalized in the storybook of this great nation. I’d like to give thanks to President Hudson and his administrative team for their support, University Communications, and also the entire JSU Band staff for their role in preparing our students,” he said.

“This is the beginning of a new era for the band and music department as a whole. We have over six ensembles under band to include concert bands, chamber ensembles, symphonic winds, and, of course, the Sonic Boom of the South. The entire band staff is phenomenal and our participation in this event only solidifies that our program will only continue to reach greater heights,” said Dr. Beckley-Roberts, chair of the Department of Music at JSU