Sonic Boom’s online band camp hits record high attendance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While athletic directors and band directors are waiting to see how sports seasons will operate this academic year, Jackson State University recently wrapped up its virtual high school summer band camp.

With more than 900 high schoolers from as far away as the Virgin Islands, the number of students in attendance was record breaking.

Unsure about how this fall will play out, Sonic Boom of the South Band Director Roderick Little said they’re just waiting.

“Right now. we’re just kind of waiting it out,m and just kind of watching what’s around us. I just want to make sure that we make the right decision for our students. But typically, we don’t start band camp until August anyway and it’s just going to be the same this year,” explained Little.

Jackson State is scheduled to host Florida A&M on Saturday, September 12 for the season opener.

LATEST STORIES: