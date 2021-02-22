Sonny’s BBQ breaks ground on new restaurant in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Clinton on Monday for the new location of Sonny’s BBQ.

The restaurant will bring 50-60 part-time and full-time jobs to the community, and seat 139 guests inside and 24 on the patio. There will be a full bar, a drive-thru, take out and curbside availability.

This location will be the second Sonny’s BBQ in the Jackson metro-area. The new restaurant will be located on Hampstead Court in front of the Fairfield Inn.

Construction will begin on Tuesday, February 23. Clinton leaders said it will take six to eight months to build the restaurant.