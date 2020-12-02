Sonny’s BBQ coming to Clinton in 2021

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton announced on Wednesday that Sonny’s BBQ newest location will be in Clinton on Hampstead Place at Hampstead Boulevard.

This will be the second Sonny’s BBQ location for the metro Jackson Area and first in the nation immediately adjacent to an exit along Interstate 20. Sonny’s BBQ Clinton location will mark the first new location of ACG BBQ’s expansion into the Mississippi market.

We are excited about the opportunity to bring Sonny’s BBQ to Clinton,” stated Scott Frantz, President of ACG BBQ (franchise of Sonny’s BBQ). “Mayor Fisher has made sure that Clinton stays at the top of our list as we continued to work through the process of evaluating new locations. He is a true advocate for the community and made a strong case for expanding our brand with a location in Clinton.”

The build out is expected to begin in early 2021, weather permitting, and the grand opening will be late 2021.

“I am extremely proud to welcome Sonny’s to Clinton. They will be an important fixture of our business community and partner as we continue to develop the Clinton restaurant market to serve our community and those who traverse the Interstate 20 corridor,” stated Mayor Phil Fisher. “This is another successful recruitment in our goal to expand the restaurant offerings at the Interstate 20 corridor and Hampstead Blvd.”

