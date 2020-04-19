Breaking News
Soso neighbors rebuild after deadly Easter tornadoes

SOSO, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors are still rebuilding after the deadly Easter Sunday tornadoes in the Pine Belt.

Shelia Simms lives in Soso. A tornado tore the roof off of her home. Simms said she was left feeling at a loss when she received the call from her husband that their home was damaged.

Since the storm, Simms contacted the American Red Cross. They were able to accommodate her family by putting them in a hotel room for an extended stay.

Her insurance company contacted a rental company on her behalf, and the family now has a mobile home on their land. It came fully furnished and stocked with food.

