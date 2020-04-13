Soso Post Office temporarily suspends operations due to tornado damage

SOSO, Miss. (WHLT) – The deadly storms that hit Mississippi on Easter Sunday resulted in the temporary suspension of the Soso Post Office.

The office, which is located at 1036 Highway 28 West, suffered extensive damage from a tornado. Until repairs can be made, customers can pick up their Post Office Box mail, retrieve packages and obtain retail services at the Laurel Post Office, which is located at 315 Sawmill Road.

Retail hours at the Laurel Post Office are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to noon Saturday. The post office is closed Sunday.