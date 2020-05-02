South Mississippi inmate dies while serving 60-year sentence

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections announced an inmate at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County is suspected of dying of natural causes this morning at the local hospital.

Rodney Brown, 60, was taken by ambulance to Greene County Hospital after he fell ill in his housing area. He was pronounced dead about an hour later. According to MDOC, an autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Brown had been in prison for almost 12 years. He pleaded guilty March 7, 2008, to causing the deaths of two men and injuring two others July 20, 2006, in Perry County. He received a total of 60 years for two DUI deaths and two mayhems.