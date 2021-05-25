Southern Beverage Company opening new distribution facility in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Southern Beverage Company says it is opening a new distribution facility in Mississippi. The new facility will be in Ridgeland, bringing a number of jobs to the area.

Southern Beverage Company, a wholesaler of Anheuser-Busch In Bev and other products, has five distribution centers throughout central Mississippi and approximately 260 employees, according to the company website.

When speaking about the expansion, Theo Costas Jr. , owner and president of Southern Beverage Company, told the television station: “through the years, Southern Beverage has strategically grown throughout Mississippi and this new facility helps position us for the future.”

