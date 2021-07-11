Southern Gun Show held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With President Biden’s attempt to combat gun violence in America came a bunch of executive orders, such as a crackdown on homemade firearms referred to as ghost guns and an attempt to tighten regulations on pistol stabilizing braces like the one used in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people died in that mass shooting.

Currently pistol stabilizing braces are still legal. Some vendors said the initiative is sort of a waste of time.

“As far as effecting crime those don’t play a factor in crime what-so-ever and it’s a really unnecessary waste of time to even try and crack down on those purchases because a criminals going to use what they have on hand. They’re not going to think oh well this gun got a stabilizer brace that’s not going through their mind. They’re not taking time to think about that they’re just grabbing what they can and using that for their crimes,” said Shawn Bean, “they’re not going over one particular type of gun or it’s just whatever they can get their hands on so the stabilizing gun issue is really not an issue.”

The new regulation is still being reviewed by the ATF and has yet to be voted on.