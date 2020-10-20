Southern Miss football coach Scotty Walden tests positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Tuesday morning, Southern Miss interim football coach Scott Walden tested positive for COVID-19. His status remains unclear for this weekend’s non-conference game at Liberty.

According to the university, Walden left the Duff Athletic Center Tuesday morning to self-isolate at his home after a positive antigen test came back for COVID-19. The Golden Eagle coach will take a PCR test (Polymeras Chain Reaction) on Wednesday to confirm his status.

Until then, Walden will oversee the squad’s activities remotely from home.

“Earlier this morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” said Walden. “I am fine and have mild to no symptoms. I am quarantining back home until it is safe to rejoin the team. I want to thank Golden Eagle Nation for all of their support for our program during this difficult period. I want to thank our players and staff for continuing to be incredibly resilient during such an unstable time.

“Our team will continue to work diligently in preparation for our game this Saturday against Liberty.”

LATEST STORIES: