Southern Miss gives update on Saturday’s game ahead of Hurricane Delta

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) released a statement in regards to its upcoming plans for Saturday’s home game, as Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf Coast.

Below is the statement from USM:

A statement from our AD: pic.twitter.com/eSy0PugjpI — Southern Miss🔝 (@USMGoldenEagles) October 6, 2020

Click here to keep up with the 12 News forecast.

LATEST STORIES: