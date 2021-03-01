Southern Miss to resume In person courses come Fall 2021

The University of Southern Mississippi announced it is preparing for a full Fall 2021 semester

Returning classes that were previously offered face-to-face to their traditional in-person formats instead of the primarily online version that was offered for Spring semester. Fall guidelines will be dictated by CDC recommendations on covid at the time classes start. The school says that the converted version of classes has been a challenge for everyone but they are proud of the work theyve done. Now they say their ready to return to normal.

“Its been a challenge for everyone across the country and its been a challenge for us. We converted very quickly like everyone else, our faculty did a fabulous job in getting our classroom prepared and our staff did a great job of trying to provide different ways for our students to connect so weve been really creative with some of the things that weve done and were proud of that but were ready to go back and were ready to get back in person and to do the things that we know students love”

The school says they already see promising numbers of enrollment and hope that the announcement will encourage even more students to return to school.

We know that when students are connected to our campus, theyre healthier theyre learning more and theyre more successful. So thats our goal for them so when they have those interactions with our faculty staff and their peers theyre more likely to make better grades theyre more likely to retain and theyre more likely to graduate said Dr. Dee Dee Anderson, USM’s VP for Student Affairs”

The school says upon Fall semester return there is not a mandatory requirement to get vaccinated if you are a faculty staff or student. However they are still encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks.