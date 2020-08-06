Southern Miss updates 2020 football schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced Thursday that the Golden Eagle football team will move its season opener up two days. The department added two home games that were canceled last month.

Southern Miss will open its season on September 3 against South Alabama at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Game time will be 7:00 p.m. and marks the first meeting in football between the schools.

“We are excited to be able to add these games to our schedule and get to seven home games for student-athletes and season ticket holders,” said Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain. “This is obviously a very fluid situation, and we will continue to make adjustments that allow us the best opportunity to safely conduct a football season.

“The move to Thursday night to open the season allows us more time to address health and safety concerns inside the stadium and with our student-athletes between game 1 and game 2. Our focus will continue to be on monitoring the situation daily, and moving forward cautiously towards the start of the season.”

Below is the updated schedule for the school:

The updated schedule marks only the second time in school history – the other coming in 1920 – that the school will play host to seven scheduled home games in one season.

LATEST STORIES: