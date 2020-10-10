Southern Pine Electric customers without power

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Southern Pine Electric customers are currently without power due to a tropical storm. According to the company’s website, there are over 2,000 outages throughout the metro.

Copiah 589 Rankin 556 Simpson 462 Jasper 263 Jefferson Davis 112 Lincoln 16 Lawerence 16 Smith 4

The number of power outages is constantly changing. Click here for updates.

