JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Southern Pine Electric customers are currently without power due to a tropical storm. According to the company’s website, there are over 2,000 outages throughout the metro.
|Copiah
|589
|Rankin
|556
|Simpson
|462
|Jasper
|263
|Jefferson Davis
|112
|Lincoln
|16
|Lawerence
|16
|Smith
|4
The number of power outages is constantly changing. Click here for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Downgraded Delta still pummels storm-weary Louisiana
- Southern Pine Electric customers without power
- Over 13,000 without power in metro area
- Natchez siblings died of virus days apart, coroner says
- Fallen tree traps man inside apartment in Natchez