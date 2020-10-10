Southern Pine Electric customers without power

Severe Weather Tools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Southern Pine Electric customers are currently without power due to a tropical storm. According to the company’s website, there are over 2,000 outages throughout the metro.

Copiah589
Rankin556
Simpson462
Jasper263
Jefferson Davis112
Lincoln16
Lawerence 16
Smith4

The number of power outages is constantly changing. Click here for updates.

