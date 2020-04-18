Southern Pine: Nearly 400 customers remain without power from Easter Sunday tornadoes

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern Pine reports that there are currently 381 members still experiencing outage caused by the two tornadoes that occurred Easter Sunday.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, remaining outages by county are Covington – 265, Jasper – 59, Jeff Davis – 1, Jones – 34, and Forrest – 22.

Multiple crews are on the ground working to restore power to all members.

Southern Pine encourages everyone to be mindful of predicted severe weather conditions for Sunday, and prepare by securing your property, tarping roofs if needed, and taking precautions, as necessary.

The weather system is predicted to bring heavy winds, rains and the possibility of severe weather and may bring more damages in the Southern Pine membership area.

FUTURE RADAR ⛈️: Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms still look likely for Sunday PM. Our main threat looks to be significant damaging winds, though tornadoes and large hail are also expected. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/8ZuRh5JAvC — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) April 18, 2020

Southern Pine Electric asks for everyone’s cooperation in following these safety guidelines:

· Follow social distancing guidelines and please stay at least six feet away from linemen and other workers; COVID-19 does not stop for tornados, so be diligent in taking precautions.

· Do not stack debris on top of downed power lines during clean up as this will delay restoration.

· When driving near SPE linemen or other workers, use extreme caution and reduce speed.

· Do not go near downed power lines.

· Refrain from sightseeing during this time.