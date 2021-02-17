Southern Pine works to restore power in Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – With more freezing rain along the way in Mississippi, Southern Pine Electric is preparing for more possible power outages.

“The most important thing that we needed from a restoration standpoint was for this ice to thaw. We had some sunshine this morning. That went away, and we’re in overcast sky now. The weather system is starting to enter the western side of our distribution center, so we’re starting to see some of the impacts,” said Drummonds McAlpin, Southern Pine Electric Vice President of Association.

He said the threat of more wintry weather will most likely impact not only their customers but also their operations to restore power in a timely manner.

“It really throws some safety hazards into it. It makes navigation around our system even that more difficult, you have to remember in the electric-cooperative world, while we do serve members around town and in the cities, most of our systems are in the rural areas around the state, so we are off the beaten path. These lines are not necessarily following the roadways and when you deal with this ice and you deal with this rain, you get saturated and it makes our ability to do our work, not easy.”

Mclapin said progress has been made from customers who’ve experienced power outages and Southern Pine will continue to work as long as its safe to do so.

Click here to view the outages from Southern Pine Electric. Customers can also check Entergy Mississippi and Mississippi Power’s websites for outages.