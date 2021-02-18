Southern Pine works to restore power outages from winter storms

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Wednesday’s storm caused additional outages for Southern Pine Electric customers. Officials said in a matter of hours, outages went from 5,500 to over 27,000. The heavy precipitation put additional strain on trees causing limbs to break or the trees to fall.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, there are 24,460 outages. Crews are actively working on restoration efforts. Southern Pine crews are joined by 120 additional linemen and 60 additional right-of-way crew members. The following counties are experiencing outages:

· Simpson County: 4,702

· Newton County: 4,220

· Smith County: 3,645

· Copiah County: 2,709

· Rankin County: 3,266

· Scott County: 1,966

· Jefferson Davis: 1,495

· Jasper County: 1,096

· Lawrence County: 765

· Covington County: 541

· Lincoln County: 32

· Clarke County: 14

· Hinds County: 8

Southern Pine asks that members never go near a downed power line, instead call 1-800-231-5240.

Members should report outages by calling the automated system at 1-800-231-5240 or by using their MyPower account. For more information, or to view Southern Pine’s outage map, visit www.southernpine.coop.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

