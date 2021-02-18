Southern Pine works to restore power outages from winter storms

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Wednesday’s storm caused additional outages for Southern Pine Electric customers. Officials said in a matter of hours, outages went from 5,500 to over 27,000. The heavy precipitation put additional strain on trees causing limbs to break or the trees to fall.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, there are 24,460 outages. Crews are actively working on restoration efforts. Southern Pine crews are joined by 120 additional linemen and 60 additional right-of-way crew members. The following counties are experiencing outages:

· Simpson County: 4,702

· Newton County: 4,220

· Smith County: 3,645

· Copiah County: 2,709

· Rankin County: 3,266

· Scott County: 1,966

· Jefferson Davis: 1,495

· Jasper County: 1,096

· Lawrence County: 765

· Covington County: 541

· Lincoln County: 32

· Clarke County: 14

· Hinds County: 8

Southern Pine asks that members never go near a downed power line, instead call 1-800-231-5240.

Members should report outages by calling the automated system at 1-800-231-5240 or by using their MyPower account. For more information, or to view Southern Pine’s outage map, visit www.southernpine.coop.