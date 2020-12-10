Southwest flights begin in June 2021 at Jackson airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) announced that Southwest Airlines has now released its initial fares and routes for service at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN), beginning June 6, 2021. Southwest Airlines previously served JAN from 1997 until 2014.

Schedules are now loaded and ready for sale today and will include routes to Atlanta (ATL), Houston-Hobby (HOU), and Baltimore-Washington (BWI), with connecting opportunities to many of the more than 100 U.S. destinations and 10 countries they serve. Promotional fares and frequencies will be as follows:

FROM:

$49 one-way nonstop between Jackson (JAN) and Atlanta (ATL) (three times daily);

$79 one-way nonstop between Jackson (JAN) and Baltimore/Washington (BWI) (one time daily);

$49 one-way nonstop between Jackson (JAN) and Houston-Hobby (HOU) (three times daily).

The number of seats, days of week, and markets for these fares are limited. Some flights will begin on June 7, 2021. See full fares, and specific terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

“This is great news for our travelers throughout the region who have been anxiously awaiting access to Southwest’s convenient flights and low fares,” said JMAA Board Chairman Robert E. Martin. “We appreciate the faith that Southwest has shown, helping to make Jackson an even stronger regional competitor, well-situated to attract more travelers locally and from many miles away.”

JMAA Chief Executive Officer Paul A. Brown stated, “The JMAA is thrilled by these new routes and flights provided by Southwest. As U.S. travel continues to recover in 2021, we look forward to hosting more and more passengers at JAN, the only airport served by Southwest in our great state of Mississippi. Metro Jackson and our state capital region will be well-served by this great new service and attractive pricing.”

