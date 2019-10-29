Southwest Health System and UMMC announce health care affiliation

The Southwest Health System in McComb is working with the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson to expand health care services in McComb and southwest Mississippi.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southwest Health System in McComb is working with the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson to expand health care services in McComb and southwest Mississippi.

The partnership is expected to bring advanced health care offerings of UMMC to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. The agreement will also allow UMMC and Southwest to explore future research and education opportunities.

According to Kevin Cook, chief executive officer of the UMMC Health System, expanded access to state-of-the-art care will enable more McComb-area neighbors to stay home for treatment.

“As health care resources continue to shrink, collaboration among providers is essential,” Cook said. “We are excited about our affiliation with SMRMC and look forward to working with the hospital and community to ensure that region’s health needs are addressed for many years to come.”

“For several months, our board, medical staff and administrative team have worked together on this affiliation process,” said Norman M. Price, Southwest Health System chief executive officer. “Our goal was to find the best fit for not only our hospital and employees, but also for our patients and our community.”