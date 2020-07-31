Spanish Oaks at Springridge Road in Clinton closed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Neighbors of Clay and Quitman counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Chickasaw, Coahoma, Forrest, Monroe, Leake, Tallahatchie, Carroll, Jackson, Winston, Sharkey, Neshoba and George counties; and next week in Tishomingo, Panola, Lincoln and Union counties.