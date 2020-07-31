Spanish Oaks at Springridge Road in Clinton closed

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public Works Department closed Spanish Oaks at Springridge Road for paving work.
Neighbors may access their homes through Willowbrook Drive or Casa Grande Drive.
According to city leaders, the road is expected to reopen Saturday afternoon.
