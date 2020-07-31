Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Spanish Oaks at Springridge Road in Clinton closed

News
Posted: / Updated:
road work_148995

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public Works Department closed Spanish Oaks at Springridge Road for paving work.

Neighbors may access their homes through Willowbrook Drive or Casa Grande Drive.

According to city leaders, the road is expected to reopen Saturday afternoon.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories