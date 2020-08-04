Spanish Oaks entrance from Springridge Road closed for repairs in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public Works Department closed the entrance to Spanish Oaks at Springridge Road. A paving contractor will repair the road base prior to the completion of paving work on the street.

While milling the road, crews found sub-surface issues that must be fixed before paving the road.

Neighbors can access their homes via Trailwood, Willow Brook Drive or Casa Grande Drive. City leaders said the closure will last through Thursday (August 6) evening.

LATEST STORIES: