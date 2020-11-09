Speaker Gunn delivers new state flag to Ole Miss football team

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – House Speaker Philip Gunn (R-Miss.) delivered the new Mississippi state flag to the Ole Miss football team in Oxford on Monday.

According to the team, the flag will be used during Saturday’s game.

Courtesy: Ole Miss Football

On Saturday, the Mississippi State football team ran out on the field with the new flag.

HAIL STATE pic.twitter.com/FUb7zjvhjM — Mississippi State Athletics (@HailState) November 7, 2020

Mississippians voted in favor of the new state flag on Tuesday, November 3.

