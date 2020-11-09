Speaker Gunn delivers new state flag to Ole Miss football team

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – House Speaker Philip Gunn (R-Miss.) delivered the new Mississippi state flag to the Ole Miss football team in Oxford on Monday.

According to the team, the flag will be used during Saturday’s game.

On Saturday, the Mississippi State football team ran out on the field with the new flag.

Mississippians voted in favor of the new state flag on Tuesday, November 3.

