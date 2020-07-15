Speaker Philip Gunn announces appointments for Flag Commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi House Speaker Philip announced his appointments to the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag.

He selected Mayor of Oxford Robyn Tannehill, President of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Dr. Mary Graham and TJ Taylor, who is a member of Gunn’s staff.

Governor Tate Reeves and Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann have not announced their appointments to the commission.

The commission was formed after Reeves signed House Bill 1796 into law, which removed the former state flag that contained the Confederate battle emblem.

The group is currently seeking submissions for a new flag.

LATEST STORIES: