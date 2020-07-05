Speaker Philip Gunn tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn is among the state lawmakers who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Gunn made the announcement Sunday on Facebook after learning his test results were positive.
He shared that he decided to get tested after being in close proximity with one of the House members who recently contracted the virus.
Gunn said he does not have severe symptoms and will be sure to self- quarantine.
“Now, I feel fine and I feel very fortunate that I don’t really have very many symptoms. I feel like I am one of the very fortunate ones,” said Gunn.
