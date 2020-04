JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced that a special election will be held on November 3, 2020 to fill the vacancy in House District 87.

The qualifying deadline for the special election is September 14, 2020. If no candidate receives a majority of votes cast on November 3, there will be a runoff election held on November 24, 2020.

You can view the Writ of Election here.